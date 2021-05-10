Ex-NY Cyber Pro To Be EDNY's 1st Black Female Magistrate

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 6:03 PM EDT) -- Former New York state cybersecurity regulator, federal prosecutor and employment attorney Marcia M. Henry has been named a magistrate judge in the Eastern District of New York, where she will become the first Black woman in the role. Henry most recently supervised cybersecurity regulation and enforcement initiatives at the New York State Department of Financial Services' Cybersecurity Division, according to Monday's announcement by the EDNY's Office of the District Executive. Before that, she worked as a prosecutor in the Brooklyn U.S. attorney's office and practiced employment law at Seyfarth Shaw LLP and Rao Tiliakos LLP. "The Board of Judges welcomes Marcia Henry...

