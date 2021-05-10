6th Circ. Revives Part of Tenn. Worker's Harassment Suit

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 8:43 PM EDT) -- A former assistant director at the Nashville parks department will get another chance to claim she was retaliated against for lodging a sex discrimination complaint with the city government, the Sixth Circuit held Monday as it upheld a decision to toss most of her suit. The unanimous three-judge panel mostly agreed with the district court's decision to dismiss former Nashville Metropolitan Parks and Recreation Department employee Sara Davis' discrimination and retaliation claims under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act and the Tennessee Human Rights Act. However, it found that the district court should have used a less "stringent" standard for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS