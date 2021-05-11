Renowned Philly Defense Atty Joins Montgomery McCracken

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 3:52 PM EDT) -- Montgomery McCracken Walker & Rhoads LLP has added a Philadelphia lawyer with an established reputation as one of the city's top defense attorneys to its litigation team, the firm announced Tuesday. Keir Bradford-Grey joined the firm's Philadelphia office as a partner in the litigation department and the white collar and government investigations practice group. The move follows more than 20 years as a public defender in offices throughout the Philadelphia area, including the previous six years as the chief defender for the Defender Association of Philadelphia. Bradford-Grey told Law360 Pulse on Tuesday afternoon that moving to private practice allows her to...

