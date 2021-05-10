Willkie Adds Ex-McDermott Cybersecurity Lead To DC Office

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 6:03 PM EDT) -- Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP announced Monday that it has hired McDermott Will & Emery LLP's former global head of its privacy and cybersecurity practice. Laura Jehl joins the firm's communications and media department as a partner and will also serve as a co-chair of its cybersecurity and privacy practice group, the firm said. She's based in Washington, D.C., and started Monday, according to the firm. "Willkie's strong corporate, communications and technology platforms, as well as the firm's global reach and collaborative approach are a natural fit for my practice," Jehl said in a statement. She added that she looks forward...

