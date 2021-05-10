Sinclair Oil Unit Can Pursue Atty Fees In Blast Coverage Battle

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 10:27 PM EDT) -- The Wyoming Supreme Court on Monday paved the way for a Sinclair Oil Corp. unit to recover attorney fees from Infrassure Ltd. in a dispute over millions in coverage for a 2013 petroleum refinery explosion, ruling that the state's law applies to the oil company's property policy. The Wyoming high court was asked by the Tenth Circuit to answer whether an insurance policy is considered to have been "delivered" in a state — such that the state's law will apply to any coverage disputes — when a domestic policyholder listed an out-of-state address in the insurance contract. The answer matters because the property policy...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS