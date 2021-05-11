Groups Sue To Block Trump OK Of 35 Colo. Gas Wells

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 2:06 PM EDT) -- Five conservation groups banded together in a new lawsuit to urge a Colorado federal court to uproot the Trump administration's decision to greenlight 35 new gas wells being drilled in the western region of the state, including within three national forests. The Center for Biological Diversity, Wildearth Guardians, Citizens for a Healthy Community, High Country Conservation Advocates and Wilderness Workshop filed a complaint Monday alleging that the Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service violated federal law when they approved a plan to open up 35,000 acres to drilling that uses fracking. The groups said the government violated the National...

