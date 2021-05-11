Investigators Reveal Britain's Hot Spots For Car Crash Scams

Law360, London (May 11, 2021, 6:46 PM BST) -- Britain's three biggest cities are among the top five areas in Britain worst hit by bogus schemes that involve people deliberately crashing cars in order to make insurance claims, according to figures published Tuesday. The Insurance Fraud Bureau said it found that 170,000 claims could be associated with gangs who deliberately crash vehicles for fraudulent financial gain in its analysis of 2.7 million motor insurance claims that were made across Britain between October 2019 and December 2020. The bureau investigates crime on behalf of the insurance sector. The study came up with Britain's top 30 worst-affected postal districts for the schemes,...

