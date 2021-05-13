Union, Investor To Meet Over FirstGroup Pension Funding

Law360, London (May 13, 2021, 11:34 AM BST) -- A leading British trade union and the largest investor in FirstGroup PLC have agreed to meet following an allegation that the investment company wanted £336 million ($472 million) that was budgeted for the transport services group's pension scheme to go to shareholders instead. A spokesman for Unite, which said it represents thousands of members at FirstGroup, said on Wednesday that it is happy to meet U.S.-based investor Coast Capital LLC to discuss the matter, but declined to comment further on the planned meeting. Coast Capital said separately that it has invited the union for a meeting to discuss "areas of mutual...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS