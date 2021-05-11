FCA Investigates Greensill As Founder Defends Biz Model

Law360, London (May 11, 2021, 7:00 PM BST) -- Britain's financial watchdog said Tuesday it is formally investigating collapsed Greensill Capital as the supply-chain company's founder Lex Greensill defended his business model to lawmakers who suggested it resembled a fraudulent scheme. Nikhil Rathi, chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority, said in a letter to Mel Stride, chairman of the House of Commons Treasury Committee, that the watchdog is formally investigating Greensill's U.K. subsidiaries and cooperating with probes by other British and overseas regulators. Greensill collapsed in March after insurer Tokio Marine declined to extend a $4.6 billion policy covering the company that expired on March 1. "The failure of Greensill...

