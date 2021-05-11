Accounting Firm Fined Over Audit Failures At Engineering Co.

Law360, London (May 11, 2021, 2:13 PM BST) -- Britain's accounting regulator said on Tuesday that it has fined and reprimanded chartered accountant Haysmacintyre LLP and a partner for failures when it audited the financial statements of a U.K. engineering company. The Financial Reporting Council said it has imposed sanctions on Haysmacintyre and David Cox, the firm's audit engagement partner, for the statutory assessment of Associated British Engineering PLC, which is listed on the London stock market, for the financial year ending March 2018. The watchdog found that Haysmacintyre had breached the U.K.'s International Standards on Auditing by failing to provide reasonable assurance that the financial statements were free from...

