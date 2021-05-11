Cypriot Trader Barred For Pressure Tactics On Risky Products

Law360, London (May 11, 2021, 12:52 PM BST) -- Britain's financial watchdog has banned a Cypriot trading firm from operating in Britain after receiving repeated complaints that that company put pressure on consumers to purchase risky financial products. The Financial Conduct Authority said on Monday that it has blocked FXBFI Broker Financial Invest Ltd., a trading company based in Cyprus, from providing investment services to consumers in the U.K. The City watchdog said it had received an increasing number of complaints about the company's marketing of risky financial products such as contracts for difference, or CFDs — a form of spread betting that allows investors to trade on swings in the price...

