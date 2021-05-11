Kirkland, Simpson Thacher Rep $2.1B Coating Biz Buy

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 12:58 PM EDT) -- Private equity-backed Prince International said Tuesday it's buying materials coating business Ferro for $2.1 billion in cash before pursuing a three-way tie-up with a fellow American Securities portfolio company, in a deal guided by Kirkland and Simpson Thacher. Prince International Corp, led by Kirkland & Ellis LLP, will buy Ohio-based Ferro Corp., advised by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, at $22 per share, a 25% premium to its closing share price May 10 and a nearly 34% boost to its average price from the last 90 days, the target said. Prince International said in a separate statement that it and Ferro will...

