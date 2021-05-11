Cyprus Mines To Depose Candidates For Ch. 11 Claims Rep

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 7:36 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt talc miner Cyprus Mines will be able to depose two candidates proposed by the debtor's past insurers to represent the interests of future injury claimants after a Delaware judge approved a discovery timeline Monday related to competing motions to appoint such a representative. Cyprus Mines Corp. and its former insurers have proposed separate candidates to fill the future claims representative position in the debtor's Chapter 11 case, and the discovery schedule approved by the court calls for any document production and depositions to be concluded by May 19, with a hearing on the competing motions set for June 2....

