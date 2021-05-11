6 Firms Advise On Paper Excellence's $2.8B Domtar Deal

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 6:05 PM EDT) -- Canadian paper manufacturer Paper Excellence plans to buy South Carolina-based Domtar Corp. for nearly $2.8 billion, the companies said Tuesday, in a deal guided by six law firms. Paper Excellence said it plans to pay $2.78 billion cash for all of Domtar's outstanding shares of common stock at $55.50 each, offering 37% above the U.S. paper supplier's May 3 closing price ahead of the first media reports of the impending deal. Domtar will retain its management team and operate as a stand-alone business, the companies said. The deal is expected to close in the second half of the year, subject to...

