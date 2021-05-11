Loeb & Loeb Announces Special Associate Bonuses

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 2:39 PM EDT) -- Loeb & Loeb LLP is planning to hand out a pair of special bonuses this year, Law360 learned Tuesday, joining the dozens of BigLaw firms who have announced extra cash rewards for associates over the past two months. The firm is matching a scale first adopted by Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP in March, according to a May 4 memo sent to Loeb & Loeb attorneys and shared with Law360. Associates who meet an annualized billable hour threshold will be eligible for seniority-based bonuses ranging from $4,800 to $25,600 in June and another ranging from $7,200 to $38,400 in December, totaling...

