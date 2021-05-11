Baker McKenzie Taps London Leader As Global Regional CEO

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 4:10 PM EDT) -- In its latest global leadership shakeup, Baker McKenzie has appointed Alex Chadwick, a veteran tax attorney and the managing partner of the firm's London office, as the chief executive officer for its Europe, Middle East and Africa operations. Chadwick will succeed Fiona Carlin in the role on July 1 and serve for a three-year term, the firm announced on Monday. He is also going to work with regional chair Esteban Raventos to head the 15 offices included under the regional branch dubbed EMEA+ by the law firm. "I am honoured to be elected to the EMEA+ CEO role and am looking...

