Nokia Assessing Its Outside Counsel With Diversity Scorecard

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 3:53 PM EDT) -- Finland-based telecommunications company Nokia announced a new initiative Tuesday to ensure its key outside law firms make progress toward building and maintaining diversity in their workforces. Nokia's legal and compliance team will use an equity, inclusion and diversity scorecard on a quarterly and annual basis to assess the law firms it works with, the company said. Informed of the program in March, the first group of firms to take part in the initiative are Eversheds Sutherland, Roschier, Bird & Bird LLP, Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP, McKool Smith PC and Alston & Bird LLP. "We have an opportunity to reaffirm our...

