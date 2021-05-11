Latham-Led Vegan Co. Oatly Launches Plans For $1.4B IPO

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 8:42 PM EDT) -- Swedish plant-based food company Oatly Group AB on Tuesday set a price range on an initial public offering estimated to raise nearly $1.4 billion, represented by Latham & Watkins LLP and Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP. Malmo, Sweden-based Oatly told regulators that it plans to offer 84.4 million shares priced between $15 and $17 each, raising $1.35 billion at midpoint. The offering is set to price during the week of May 17, according to IPO research firm Renaissance Capital. Existing Oatly investors also plan to buy $135 million in company stock through a concurrent private placement. The company plans to spend...

