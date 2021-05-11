AbbVie Slapped With Suit From Would-Be Humira Rival

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 5:32 PM EDT) -- The maker of a potential rival to AbbVie Inc.'s blockbuster immunosuppressant Humira sued AbbVie in Virginia federal court on Tuesday, saying it wants to dismantle a long-running monopoly over a treatment protected for years by AbbVie's "minefield" of "highly-dubious patents." Alvotech filed a complaint seeking declaratory judgments from the court that several of AbbVie's patents for its branded version of adalimumab are invalid and not being infringed. While the suit does not include any claims for alleged violation of antitrust law, it does seek declarations that the patents are also unenforceable due to AbbVie's efforts to keep generic versions of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS