Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

AbbVie Slapped With Suit From Would-Be Humira Rival

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 5:32 PM EDT) -- The maker of a potential rival to AbbVie Inc.'s blockbuster immunosuppressant Humira sued AbbVie in Virginia federal court on Tuesday, saying it wants to dismantle a long-running monopoly over a treatment protected for years by AbbVie's "minefield" of "highly-dubious patents."

Alvotech filed a complaint seeking declaratory judgments from the court that several of AbbVie's patents for its branded version of adalimumab are invalid and not being infringed. While the suit does not include any claims for alleged violation of antitrust law, it does seek declarations that the patents are also unenforceable due to AbbVie's efforts to keep generic versions of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!