Fed. Circ. Backs Oxford Nanopore's DNA Tech IP Trial Victory

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 7:10 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday upheld a jury verdict that DNA analysis patents Pacific Biosciences asserted against Oxford Nanopore Technologies Inc. are invalid for lack of enablement, rejecting PacBio's argument that Oxford used fearmongering over COVID-19 to pull off a win. The precedential opinion said "ample evidence" supported the jury verdict, deflating PacBio's argument that it deserves a new trial because Oxford told jurors during opening remarks — as fears about COVID-19 were ramping up and despite a court order prohibiting such statements — that its products were essential to fighting the pandemic and that PacBio was trying to keep them...

