WTO Members Inch Closer To Fisheries Subsidies Deal

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 6:55 PM EDT) -- The World Trade Organization is weighing a mechanism to provide flexibility for developing countries under a long-awaited agreement curbing illegal fisheries subsidies, according to draft text released Monday. Ambassador Santiago Wills of Colombia unveiled the draft text — the first proposed language released to the public throughout the 20-year negotiations — saying it would help WTO members work toward a clean text for an upcoming July 15 ministerial-level meeting. WTO Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has pushed to reach a breakthrough by that summer meeting and with the two-month timeline to finish, Wills urged members to reach an agreement on flashpoints that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS