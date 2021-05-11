NLRB Judge Chides Amazon, Board Attys In Firing Case

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 10:06 PM EDT) -- A National Labor Relations Board judge erupted at attorneys for Amazon and the worker the company is accused of firing for his role in protests against the company's COVID-19 safety policies, scolding them Tuesday for repeatedly asking pointless questions. Administrative Law Judge Benjamin Green cut off Amazon attorney Christopher Murphy as he asked fired worker Gerald Bryson to confirm what he said in a video that the court watched earlier Tuesday, asking why the Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP attorney sought to duplicate evidence already made plain in the video. Asked why he allowed similar questions by NLRB prosecutors earlier in the...

