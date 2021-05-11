Payment Tech Biz Touts Largest Series B For A Brazilian Co.

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 8:04 PM EDT) -- Payment technology business CloudWalk said Tuesday it raised $190 million from investors in what it called the largest Series B financing for a Brazil-based company. Including the latest round, CloudWalk Inc. has raised $206 million to date, the announcement said. São Paulo-based CloudWalk offers digital payment services for small- and medium-sized businesses in Brazil, such as a payment network, card machines and a sales management platform. It serves roughly 70,000 merchants across more than 3,300 cities and towns, according to the announcement. The company is also working to build a "self-driving" bank using decentralized and artificial intelligence technologies, according to its...

