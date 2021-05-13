CDB Processor Wins Extension In Contract Dispute Case

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 8:48 PM EDT) -- A Kentucky federal judge granted a CBD processor an additional three weeks Thursday to potentially avoid a $634,500 default judgment arising from its dispute with a hemp supplier, despite months of inaction on the CBD company's part. U.S. District Judge Thomas B. Russell acknowledged that the CBD processor, Florida-based Ceed2Med LLC, had violated the court's order to retain new counsel over three months ago and had not appeared in court filings or conferences for weeks. Nonetheless, he denied plaintiff Wade Farms LLC's bid for default judgment, instead giving C2M three weeks to make its case. The judge reasoned that C2M may...

