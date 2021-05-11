Dem Commissioner Blasts 'Pro-Merger' Pharma Stance At FTC

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 6:10 PM EDT) -- A Democratic member of the Federal Trade Commission skewered what he considers the agency's lax view toward confronting Big Pharma mergers to prevent possible antitrust violations, calling Tuesday for an aggressive new enforcement approach to the industry. Commissioner Rohit Chopra, who has served on the FTC since May 2018, argued at the outset of a review of the FTC's drug industry merger enforcement program that for the most part, the agency has long "pursued a pro-merger policy" when it comes to the sector. "When pharmaceutical giants pursue anticompetitive mergers, commissioners across multiple administrations have been highly permissive," Chopra said in a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS