Joann Promotes GC Who Helped Guide Its IPO

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 5:49 PM EDT) -- Joann Inc. announced Tuesday that its board of directors approved the promotion of one its own to senior vice president, general counsel and secretary, after she helped the fabric and crafts retailer raise nearly $131.3 million from its initial public offering this year. Ann Aber has been promoted after serving as vice president, general counsel and secretary since April 2019. After filing its IPO plans in February, Joann announced in March that it had raised nearly $131.3 million, some of which it dedicated to paying off debt. The company said at the time that it would not benefit from proceeds raised...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS