Privately Held Pot Co. Raises $55M In Deal Led By 2 Firms

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 8:14 PM EDT) -- Privately held multistate cannabis company Holistic Industries raised $55 million through a convertible note in a transaction guided by Feuerstein Kulick LLP and Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP, it said Tuesday. The oversubscribed funding round was led by hedge fund Harbert Management Corp.'s Stoneview Fund and will be used to finance Holistic's expansion into Missouri, West Virginia and other states, plus some planned mergers and acquisitions, Holistic said in the announcement. The Washington, D.C.-based company declined to make the terms of the note public. "Holistic Industries has a history of being good stewards of capital, investing in licenses and operations...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS