Rising Star: Munger Tolles' Erin J. Cox

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 2:45 PM EDT) -- Munger Tolles & Olson LLP partner Erin Cox spent the last decade dutifully defending Disney movies like "Frozen" and "Inside Out" as well as its "Muppet Babies" reboot from copyright claims,...

To view the full article, register now.