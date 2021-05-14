Husch Blackwell Adds 3 Ex-K&L Gates Attys As Partners

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 2:00 PM EDT) -- Husch Blackwell LLP has added three partners previously with K&L Gates LLP who specialize in areas such as construction, financial services and taxes, the firm has announced. Bart Turner will work in Houston as part of Husch Blackwell's real estate, development and construction industry team, while Jason P. Walton and C. Cartwright "Carty" Bibee will work virtually for the firm as part of its financial services and capital markets group, Husch Blackwell announced Tuesday. Turner focuses his practice on construction, having developed extensive experience in matters such as representing clients in project disputes and in drafting engineering, procurement and construction contracts in...

