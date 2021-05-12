GOP Hopefuls Face 3-Way Race For Pa. High Court Vacancy

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 5:39 PM EDT) -- Voters in the Keystone State are gearing up to select candidates in next week's primary election to carry their party's banner to fill an upcoming vacancy on the seven-member Pennsylvania Supreme Court created by the pending retirement of Justice Thomas Saylor. Three Republican candidates, including two members of the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court and a member of the Philadelphia County bench, are set to square off to determine who will appear on the November ballot. The Democrats, meanwhile, will have only a single candidate on the ballot on Tuesday. The election comes as Justice Saylor, a Republican who has served on the...

