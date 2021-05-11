Defunct Kenyon Firm Loses $9M Fee Fight With Ex-IP Client

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 10:14 PM EDT) -- Kenyon & Kenyon LLP, a now-shuttered intellectual property law firm, can't recover $9.3 million in unpaid legal fees from a former client that invented a system for music and film downloads, a New York judge ruled Monday, saying the firm waited too long to seek its payday. New York County Supreme Court Justice Andrea Masley found that Kenyon & Kenyon waited 16 long months from learning about a settlement between its former client SightSound Technologies Inc. and Napster LLC to demand payment. "The evidence surrounding Kenyon's conduct raises an unsettling question: if a business believes it should be paid $3.1 million, and...

