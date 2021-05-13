8th Circ. Says Campus Cops Immune In Students' Search Suit

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 7:26 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit has restored qualified immunity to two campus police officers accused of an illegal search and seizure at a high school football camp in Missouri. In a 2-1 split decision, the panel found Tuesday that public school students — particularly those involved in extracurricular activities — don't have an established right to privacy, and squashed a civil rights complaint against Northwestern Missouri State University and officers Clarence Green and Anthony Williams. The 16-page opinion reversed U.S. District Judge Ortrie D. Smith's denial of a motion to dismiss the case on the basis of qualified immunity doctrine and Eleventh Amendment...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS