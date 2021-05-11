8th Circ. Revives Sleep Number Mattress TM Suit

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 10:09 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit on Tuesday revived Sleep Number's trademark lawsuit against a competing mattress brand that used similar names, ruling that the disputed doctrine of "initial interest confusion" might apply to the case. Overturning a lower court, the appeals court explicitly endorsed a version of the doctrine in the idea that trademark law aims to prevent temporary misunderstanding, even if it doesn't actually lead consumers to purchase the wrong product. The lower court had rejected Sleep Number's accusation that Dires LLC caused initial interest confusion, but the Eighth Circuit said that a jury should have at least been allowed to consider...

