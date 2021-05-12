Victory For Campaigners As Scams Slotted Into Online Bill

Law360, London (May 12, 2021, 12:01 PM BST) -- The government published draft digital safety laws on Wednesday aimed at protecting consumers in Britain from fake investment opportunities advertised on social media, after finance trade groups campaigned for technology companies to act against the fraud. The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said it will publish a draft Online Safety Bill to clamp down on abuse on social media. The provisional rules will include measures to tackle online scams, such as fake investments posted on social media and romance fraud — in which criminals manipulate someone into sending them money on dating apps. The bill was drawn up to...

