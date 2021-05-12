FCA To Review Regulatory Extension Scheme After Greensill

Law360, London (May 12, 2021, 6:09 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority told MPs on Wednesday that it plans to review a regime that allowed collapsed Greensill Capital to provide investment services to U.K. investors without itself being regulated. Nikhil Rathi, chairman of the City regulator, told the House of Commons Treasury Committee that the FCA will assess the appointed representative scheme, which allows unregulated investment companies to leech off of a principal firm's regulatory permissions. Greensill Capital Securities, part of Greensill's U.K. group, was an unregulated appointed representative of ACA Mirabella, a principal investment company that provides regulatory hosting. Mirabella extended its permissions to Greensill Capital Securities, allowing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS