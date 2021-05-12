EU Weighs New Protections For Retail Investors

Law360, London (May 12, 2021, 3:38 PM BST) -- The European Commission floated plans on Wednesday to introduce greater protection for retail investors in a wider program of reform to the functioning of capital markets. The Commission said it is seeking opinion from the sector on how to improve existing rules on protection for investors as it considers how to "unlock" funding for European companies. The consultation, which runs until August, is a plank of the European Union's capital markets union program, which aims to improve the flow of cross-border lending from sources outside banking for small businesses. "I want to establish a framework that empowers retail investors to take the...

