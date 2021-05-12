UK, Spanish Police Recover €6M For Ponzi Scheme Victims

Law360, London (May 12, 2021, 2:49 PM BST) -- An international law enforcement effort has recovered over €6 million ($8.5 million) for more than 200 victims who were duped into investing in a €15 million Ponzi scheme, the European Union's police agency said Wednesday. Europol said that it helped the U.K.'s West Yorkshire Police and Spain's regional Catalan Police recover approximately 40% of the money that investors lost in the fraudulent scheme. "After two years of intense cooperation, the West Yorkshire Police transferred at the end of April 2021 more than €6 million to the Spanish judicial authorities," Europol said Wednesday. "The main suspect has been in custody since 2019...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS