Biden Picks For Md. Court Breeze Through Senate Hearing

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 10:04 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden's two nominees for Maryland's federal district court faced little scrutiny at a Senate confirmation hearing Wednesday, although Republicans pressed a former public defender on her work with criminal defendants and her knowledge of constitutional law. Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby, a former Senate staffer, federal prosecutor and DLA Piper attorney, would take a lifetime seat after seven years on the term-limited U.S. Court of Federal Claims. U.S. Magistrate Judge Deborah L. Boardman would move up to a district judgeship after two years in her current role, a decade as a federal public defender and seven years with a firm...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS