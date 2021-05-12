Aon Floats $3.5B Disposal After Probe Into Willis Merger

Law360, London (May 12, 2021, 4:21 PM BST) -- Aon PLC cleared the path for regulatory approval in Europe of its $30 billion merger with Willis Towers Watson on Wednesday, proposing the sale of a key business unit to insurance rival Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. for $3.57 billion. The Dublin-based insurance giant said it would sell off the reinsurance arm of Willis Towers Watson and other smaller units in a move it said would satisfy competition concerns raised through a European Commission probe. The Aon-Willis deal, announced in March 2020, means the world's second and third largest insurance brokers by revenue would merge to form a combined $80 billion...

