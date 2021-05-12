Goodwin, Latham Rep Cybersecurity Biz's $90M Funding

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 8:23 PM EDT) -- Goodwin-led cybersecurity business NetSPI said Wednesday it closed on $90 million in funding with help from Latham clients KKR and Ten Eleven Ventures. Minneapolis-based NetSPI said in a joint statement that it will use the proceeds to grow its ranks, invest in its products and expand in the United States and around the world. "Our clients rely on us to help secure their ever-evolving attack surface by leveraging our expertise in cloud, red team, application, and network security," NetSPI President and CEO Aaron Shilts said in a statement. "This investment from KKR and Ten Eleven Ventures allows NetSPI to better meet...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS