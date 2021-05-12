UK Fraudsters Convicted For £36M Carbon Credit Scheme

Law360, London (May 12, 2021, 8:59 PM BST) -- Two men were convicted Wednesday of defrauding vulnerable investors out of £36 million ($50.6 million) as part of scam to sell carbon credits, the Crown Prosecution Service said. Paul Seakens, 60, and Luke Ryan, 33, were found guilty on charges of running a business for fraudulent purposes as part of a marketing scheme that preyed on "vulnerable victims," CPS said. The duo allegedly sold carbon credits over the phone, making false claims about investment returns when in fact the scheme was worthless, CPS said in a press release. Seakens was also convicted of three counts of money laundering and proceeds of...

