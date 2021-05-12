Winston & Strawn Nabs Thompson & Knight Corporate Duo

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 4:42 PM EDT) -- Winston & Strawn LLP has picked up two former Thompson & Knight LLP corporate partners in Houston experienced in working with special-purpose acquisition vehicles and other capital markets entities, the firm said Wednesday. Douglas Lionberger and James Brown are joining Winston & Strawn after spending about a year at Thompson & Knight. Both were previously at Vinson & Elkins LLP for over a decade. The duo have experience in corporate work ranging from securities to transactions. They told Law360 Pulse that special-purpose acquisition companies have been driving their practice amid the dip in transactions caused by the pandemic last year....

