Yahoo Sale Spurs New Patent Holder Bid For $749M Reserve

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 8:30 PM EDT) -- A patent holder that lost a bid this month to force former Yahoo owner Altaba to establish a $749 million infringement reserve asked the Delaware Chancery Court on Tuesday to reconsider in light of Verizon's recently revealed plans to sell Yahoo to Apollo Global Management. Earlier this month, the Chancery judge overseeing disputes over Altaba's wind-down rejected patent holder Droplets Inc.'s push to create the reserve, since the former Altaba ventures being sued for infringement can satisfy the highest possible award. But Droplets said in a filing late Tuesday that the court should take another look, arguing that it didn't learn...

