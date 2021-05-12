Virus-Related Chancery Rulings Show High Bar For M&A Exits

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 6:22 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Court of Chancery issued a highly anticipated post-trial decision late last month on Kohlberg & Co.'s attempt to terminate a $550 million purchase of DecoPac Holdings Inc. from Snow Phipps Group LLC, a private equity firm. Kohlberg had contended that the COVID-19 pandemic constituted a material adverse effect, or MAE, on DecoPac. In addition, Kohlberg contended that DecoPac's responses to the pandemic constituted a breach of its covenant to operate, pending closing, in the ordinary course of business consistent with its past practice. Kathaleen McCormick, then-vice chancellor, found that (1) the pandemic did not constitute an MAE and (2) DecoPac...

