Life Insurer's Deal With EEOC Staves Off Pregnancy Bias Trial

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 5:44 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said Wednesday that a life insurance firm has struck a deal to end an agency lawsuit claiming the company denied promotions to a worker because of her pregnancy and fired her when she complained, resolving the case ahead of a planned June trial. According to a consent decree approved Tuesday in Arkansas federal court, USAble Life will cough up $90,000 to settle a Title VII and Americans with Disabilities Act suit that the federal workplace bias watchdog brought on behalf of former customer care associate Christian DeClue. The case had been slated to go to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS