Suspect In Vatican Extortion Probe Arrested In London

Law360, London (May 12, 2021, 6:45 PM BST) -- A London-based Italian broker who was the middleman for the Vatican in a U.K. property investment deal has been arrested in the British capital on fraud and money laundering allegations at the request of Italian authorities. Gianluigi Torzi, 42, was arrested Tuesday at an address in London's smart Kensington district after he was remanded in custody following a Westminster Magistrates Court extradition hearing, a Metropolitan Police Service spokesman said Wednesday. Torzi was arrested on a Trade and Cooperation Act warrant issued in Italy on May 7. He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on May 18. He is being...

