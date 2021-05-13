6 Gustavo Gelpí Rulings 1st Circ. Lawyers Should Know

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 2:23 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden will seek to fill an open seat on the First Circuit with Puerto Rico Chief U.S. District Court Judge Gustavo A. Gelpí, a 55-year-old San Juan native appointed to the federal bench in 2006 by former President George W. Bush. Judge Gelpí has sat by designation a number of times with the First Circuit, which hears cases from the island territory along with four New England states. Observers have praised Biden for boosting diversity on the federal courts. In Judge Gelpí, he would add a judge to the Boston-based appeals court with strong ties to the area. The...

