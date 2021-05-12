Cross-Border E-Commerce Firm Leads 3 IPOs Totaling $568M

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 5:11 PM EDT) -- Cross-border e-commerce firm Global-e Online Ltd. led a trio of initial public offerings that debuted Wednesday after raising a combined $568 million under the guidance of seven law firms. The venture-backed e-commerce company was joined Wednesday by analytics firm Similarweb Ltd.'s $176 million IPO and hydroponic equipment supplier iPower Inc.'s $17 million IPO. Israel-based Global-e Online, advised by Latham & Watkins LLP and Israeli firm Meitar, raised $375 million after selling 15 million shares priced at $25 each, hitting the top of its $23 to $25 range. Global-e Online develops technology to make cross-border commerce easier, including a platform that interacts...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS