Judge Halts Crab Harvest In SC Wildlife Refuge

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 8:25 PM EDT) -- A federal judge said Wednesday horseshoe crabs cannot be commercially harvested from a national wildlife refuge in South Carolina to benefit a pharmaceutical company, ruling in favor of an environmental group that argued the federal government improperly authorized the activity. Defenders of Wildlife won a preliminary injunction in its suit against the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, arguing that the government was required under the National Wildlife Refuge System Improvement Act of 1997 to issue a special permit authorizing the harvesting but did not do so. In October, the advocates sued the federal government, alleging that it failed to protect the...

