Ex-USPTO Official Weighs In On Applicant Admitted Prior Art

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 9:48 PM EDT) -- Unified Patents has asked the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's precedent-setting panel to clarify the degree to which patent challengers can rely on statements in a patent's written description to challenge validity — and it's getting help from a former acting director of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Joseph Matal of Haynes & Boone, who served as the interim USPTO director in 2017, filed a request with the board on May 4 for Unified Patents to file an amicus brief in a case that upheld an SMA Solar Technology AG patent challenged by Solaredge Technologies Ltd. The board said that...

